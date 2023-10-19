Discovery lists NHI as second-biggest risk facing it
Adrian Gore says funding the additional healthcare spend required for NHI through tax increases on a small base is not sustainable
19 October 2023 - 17:44
Discovery has flagged the implementation of National Health Insurance in its current form as the second-biggest risk facing the group, second only to the global rising cost-of-living crisis and higher than SA’s energy constraints.
In its annual report published on Wednesday, the Adrian Gore-led group said inputs of healthcare professionals, who are core and essential to the delivery of care, were not given the appropriate weight and attention in the drafting of the bill...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.