Regulator stuns top medical schemes with order to withdraw 2024 announcements
Council for Medical Schemes says top players should have waited until it signed off contribution increases and products for next year
12 October 2023 - 05:00
In a shock move, the medical schemes regulator has instructed some of the industry’s most prominent players to withdraw announcements about their contribution increases and products for 2024, saying they should have waited until it signed them off.
The move by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has stunned the targeted schemes. For the past two decades they have consistently publicised their plans for the following year in September to give consumers, brokers and employers time to consider the various offerings on the market before changes take effect in January...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.