Council for Medical Schemes softens stance on publicising 2024 benefits
A day after stunning the industry, regulator acknowledges schemes need to communicate with members
12 October 2023 - 18:41
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has softened its stance on medical schemes that have publicised planned products for 2024 ahead of its approval, saying it acknowledges their need to communicate with consumers and saying they must make it clear they are still waiting for sign-off.
The CMS is the watchdog agency for the medical schemes industry, charged with regulating 71 medical schemes and safeguarding the interests of 8.95-million beneficiaries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.