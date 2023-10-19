High inflation drives Discovery out of UK car-insurance market
The imminent exit comes just three years after VitalityCar was launched
19 October 2023 - 17:38
Financial Services group Discovery has set June 2024 as the date it will exit the UK car insurance market, just three years after launching VitalityCar.
The company in its annual report said it had decided to proceed with the running off of the VitalityCar book by June 30 2024, and refocus its attention in the UK on the health and life-insurance markets...
