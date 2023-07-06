Stanlib warns exit of the rich is hurting SA asset managers
One of SA biggest asset managers says the sector faces headwinds as wealthy individuals emigrate
06 July 2023 - 05:00
Stanlib, one of SA biggest’s asset managers with more than R600bn of clients’ money under its custody, has flagged the flight of wealthy individuals as one of the reasons the industry will in the next two to three years face more headwinds than tailwinds.
Stanlib CEO Derrick Msibi painted a bleak picture for the industry over the next few years, saying how well the sector does depends on how much savings there are for them to manage and this is influenced by how fast the economy grows, how many people have jobs, returns from capital markets and whether money is being saved or taken out of SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now