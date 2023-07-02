Companies / Financial Services

Investec share price rally takes CEO Fani Titi’s pay packet to R179.8m

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 18:33 Garth Theunissen

Investec, the niche private banking and wealth management group, has handsomely rewarded its two most senior executive directors thanks partly to the spectacular performance of the group’s share price over the past three years. 

CEO Fani Titi scored a 73% increase in his total single figure remuneration for the group’s 2023 financial year that came to £7.501m (R179.8m). That included fixed remuneration of £1.04m; a personal security benefit of £89,000; short-term incentives (STIs) of £1.568m; and long-term incentives (LTIs) of £4.80m. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.