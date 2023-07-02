Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine
Investec share price rally takes CEO Fani Titi’s pay packet to R179.8m
Investec, the niche private banking and wealth management group, has handsomely rewarded its two most senior executive directors thanks partly to the spectacular performance of the group’s share price over the past three years.
CEO Fani Titi scored a 73% increase in his total single figure remuneration for the group’s 2023 financial year that came to £7.501m (R179.8m). That included fixed remuneration of £1.04m; a personal security benefit of £89,000; short-term incentives (STIs) of £1.568m; and long-term incentives (LTIs) of £4.80m. ..
