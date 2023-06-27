Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
WATCH: Emigration poses risk to SA’s tax take
Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes
Emigration is posing a risk to SA’s tax system. According to the Africa Wealth Report, the number of high-net-worth South Africans with more than $1m in “investable wealth” declined by 690 to 37,800, with 400 of them having emigrated in the past year. The exodus has raised concerns about the country’s tax revenue and economic growth, as the tax system relies on a few top earners. Business Day TV spoke to Investec economist Lara Hodes for her take on what this means for the economy.
