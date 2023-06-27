WATCH: Emigration poses risk to SA’s tax take

Economy

Emigration is posing a risk to SA’s tax system. According to the Africa Wealth Report, the number of high-net-worth South Africans with more than $1m in “investable wealth” declined by 690 to 37,800, with 400 of them having emigrated in the past year. The exodus has raised concerns about the country’s tax revenue and economic growth, as the tax system relies on a few top earners. Business Day TV spoke to Investec economist Lara Hodes for her take on what this means for the economy.

