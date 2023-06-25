Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
The lack of popular indignation over a revolt during an enemy counteroffensive shows that Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin and his war against Ukraine
Johannesburg high court rules that SK Enterprise ‘took the law into their own hands’ in disconnection without a court order
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Counters such as Amplats and Implats lost almost a fifth of their market value last week
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party win by a landslide on ticket of broad reforms
Coach Eddie Jones says it is one of the hardest team selections he has had to make
The latest journey is a 30,000km drive to 22 national parks across 12 African countries
In the eyes of the public, Investec’s investment banking unit tends to fly under the radar with most still associating the lender’s zebra-logo with niche private banking and wealth management.
However, a quick glance at Investec’s results for the year to end-March shows the combined corporate and investment banking unit accounted for 57% of the group’s £835.93m operating profit with Southern Africa contributing only marginally more than the UK (£244.14m vs £233.24m). The significance of investment banking to the broader group is likely to grow further after the early June announcement that Investec Bank Plc, the group’s UK arm, acquired a majority stake in Capitalmind, one of Europe’s leading M&A and corporate finance advisories. ..
Darkest before dawn, says Investec on SA
Group positioning its investment banking unit for increase in deals once the rates cycle turns and sentiment improves
