Darkest before dawn, says Investec on SA

Group positioning its investment banking unit for increase in deals once the rates cycle turns and sentiment improves

25 June 2023 - 17:28 Garth Theunissen

In the eyes of the public, Investec’s investment banking unit tends to fly under the radar with most still associating the lender’s zebra-logo with niche private banking and wealth management. 

However, a quick glance at Investec’s results for the year to end-March shows the combined corporate and investment banking unit accounted for 57% of the group’s £835.93m operating profit with Southern Africa contributing only marginally more than the UK (£244.14m vs £233.24m). The significance of investment banking to the broader group is likely to grow further after the early June announcement that Investec Bank Plc, the group’s UK arm, acquired a majority stake in Capitalmind, one of Europe’s leading M&A and corporate finance advisories. ..

