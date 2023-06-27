Companies / Financial Services

Record number of SA fund managers say bonds are ‘undervalued’

SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months

27 June 2023 - 10:25 Garth Theunissen

A record number of SA fund managers say bonds are undervalued based on the latest sector survey by Bank of America (BofA) securities.  

No less than 94% of the 18 SA-based fund managers surveyed between June 2 and 8 said they felt SA fixed-income securities were undervalued, the highest proportion in 10 years of asking this question in the survey, with a further 72% saying the same about local equities. BofA said this was supportive of higher bond and equity returns over the next 12 months or more. ..

