When people emigrate their money, it hollows out the tax base. When they move themselves and their families abroad, it hollows out the skills base.
Hard numbers are hard to find, but indications are that both types of emigration are on the rise. SA’s economic and social crises may be scaring people away, or other countries may simply offer better opportunities than are available in SA’s zero-growth economy. Whatever the reason, the emigration trends bode ill for SA’s longer-term growth and fiscal prospects, as well as for the quality of services in public and private sectors...
EDITORIAL: Emigration trends bode ill for SA growth
Sars reported in February that SA lost more than 6,000 people to emigration in the previous tax year
