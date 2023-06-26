Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Emigration trends bode ill for SA growth

Sars reported in February that SA lost more than 6,000 people to emigration in the previous tax year

BL Premium
26 June 2023 - 05:00

When people emigrate their money, it hollows out the tax base. When they move themselves and their families abroad, it hollows out the skills base.

Hard numbers are hard to find, but indications are that both types of emigration are on the rise. SA’s economic and social crises may be scaring people away, or other countries may simply offer better opportunities than are available in SA’s zero-growth economy. Whatever the reason, the emigration trends bode ill for SA’s longer-term growth and fiscal prospects, as well as for the quality of services in public and private sectors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.