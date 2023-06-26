Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank lowers 2023 GDP growth forecast to 0.1%

Group warns of muted first-half earnings growth as rising interest rates hit its retail banking unit

26 June 2023 - 19:53 Garth Theunissen

Nedbank has further lowered its 2023 GDP growth forecast and flagged “muted” first-half earnings growth as higher interest rates take their toll on its consumer-facing retail banking unit. 

The bank’s economists now expect SA’s GDP to expand only 0.1% in 2023, down from the 0.2% it mentioned on June 2, the group said in a pre-close update for the first five months of the year issued late on Monday. ..

