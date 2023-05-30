Companies / Financial Services

Momentum reports higher earnings but is worried about economic recovery

The insurance and investment group experienced lower new-business volumes

30 May 2023 - 12:09

Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan reported greater normalised headline earnings despite the challenging economic environment, as it benefited from a better mortality experience — people living longer — and the less severe effects of Covid-19.

As a result, headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, improved 28.7% to 205.9c and normalised Heps nearly one-third to 224.4c in the nine months to end-March, amounting to R3.35bn...

