Companies / Financial Services

Higher rates are a ‘golden opportunity’ for living annuity investors

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

SA’s highest benchmark interest rate in 14-years may be hurting the average consumer, but they are offering a lifeline for holders of living annuities also struggling with the rising cost of living.

The Reserve Bank has hiked its repo rate by 475 basis points (bps) in the past 19 months in an attempt to curb inflation and to support the currency, which has been undermined by foreigners pulling money from a local market faced with stagnant growth and constant power cuts. At the same time rising rates in the US, Europe and the UK have undermined the yield advantage of SA assets as foreigners are lured back to rising deposit rates in developed markers. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.