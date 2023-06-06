Companies / Financial Services

Many employed South Africans fear they may never retire, Sanlam report says

Survey finds financial stress is affecting more than half of employed South Africans’ physical and mental health

06 June 2023 - 15:04 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 07 June 2023 - 11:36

Sanlam’s latest Benchmark Report has painted a bleak picture of the state of retirement and medical aid savings in SA, with the majority of the population unlikely to ever retire with sufficient financial resources. 

The 42nd iteration of the report found that 63% of South Africans were anxious about their finances, while 87% said they felt financial stress. Of these, 58% indicated that the stress of running out of money during retirement coupled with the risk of facing unexpected financial challenges was affecting their physical and mental health. ..

