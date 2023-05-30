Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam concludes AfroCentric deal

The deal will see Sanlam acquire 60% of AfroCentric, which is focused on affordable medical aid, health insurance and administration

30 May 2023 - 13:11 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam has concluded its acquisition of a controlling stake in AfroCentric Investment Corporation, a black-owned investment holding company with interests in the healthcare market.

The prized possession in the AfroCentric stable is the Medscheme medical scheme administration business and a pharmaceutical business, which will allow Sanlam to add a healthcare offering to its existing suite of financial products spanning investments, insurance, retirement, financial planning and wealth management...

