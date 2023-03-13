Companies / Healthcare

AfroCentric skips dividend after drop in profit

The healthcare group reported marginal membership growth while it forked out on IT and infrastructure upgrades

13 March 2023 - 14:23 Nico Gous

Healthcare group AfroCentric has decided against paying an interim dividend as it recorded a drop in profit in its latest half-year results.

The company, valued at R3.2bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-December that its profit fell 16.9% year on year to R194.25m...

