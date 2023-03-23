Companies / Financial Services

Remgro increases dividend amid tough economic times

The earnings base of the investment holding company, chaired by Johann Rupert, has undergone big changes recently

23 March 2023 - 09:23 Nico Gous

Remgro, the investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, reported an improved intrinsic net asset value (NAV), its main performance measurement, and upped its dividend amid tough economic conditions and significant changes to its portfolio.

The company, valued at R69bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-December that intrinsic NAV rose 5.05% year on year to R223.86 per share and total intrinsic NAV after tax advanced 4.7% to R125.9bnb, while it declared a 60% higher interim dividend at 80c per share...

