Investors turn to the safe-haven asset amid expectations of a coming low-interest environment
ANC politicians’ refusal to buy only vehicles made in SA proves they don’t care about the country, its industry or its people
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The International Aviation Women’s Association says accountability is needed to deliver gender parity in the industry where women hold just 13% of executive posts
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent bank stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
VW’s ID. 2all concept, priced at roughly R460,520, boasts 450km of range and a spacious design to bring electric mobility to the masses
Remgro, the investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, reported an improved intrinsic net asset value (NAV), its main performance measurement, and upped its dividend amid tough economic conditions and significant changes to its portfolio.
The company, valued at R69bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-December that intrinsic NAV rose 5.05% year on year to R223.86 per share and total intrinsic NAV after tax advanced 4.7% to R125.9bnb, while it declared a 60% higher interim dividend at 80c per share...
Remgro increases dividend amid tough economic times
The earnings base of the investment holding company, chaired by Johann Rupert, has undergone big changes recently
