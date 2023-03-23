The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
Bakkie is early favourite for new Stellantis assembly plant
Just like with Covid, there’s a long version of TB. The condition, called post-TB lung disease, can emerge even after people with TB have finished their courses of treatment
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
We are barely through the first quarter and the first big corporate controversy of the year has erupted. Transaction Capital (TransCap) dropped a real clanger last week, perfectly timed to add extra jitters to a market nervous ahead of a potentially volatile “national shutdown”.
Highly regarded investment company Sabvest Capital — an early investor — had the ignominy of having to report results in the wake of the destruction. Fortunately, it sold 1-million TransCap shares in January for close to R50m. But the knock from developments was tangible. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: Sabvest counts the costs of the TransCap fallout
Investor Sabvest Capital has taken a hard knock from its stake in the SA Taxi owner — but that’s no reason to ignore the share
We are barely through the first quarter and the first big corporate controversy of the year has erupted. Transaction Capital (TransCap) dropped a real clanger last week, perfectly timed to add extra jitters to a market nervous ahead of a potentially volatile “national shutdown”.
Highly regarded investment company Sabvest Capital — an early investor — had the ignominy of having to report results in the wake of the destruction. Fortunately, it sold 1-million TransCap shares in January for close to R50m. But the knock from developments was tangible. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.