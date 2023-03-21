Companies / Retail & Consumer

RCL Foods accuses activist Albie Cilliers of abusing his appraisal rights

Dissenting shareholder says he exercised his rights in terms of the law endorsed by two court rulings

21 March 2023 - 19:08 Katharine Child

In an unprecedented public statement, RCL Foods, which is majority owned by Remgro, has publicly accused activist shareholder Albie Cilliers of “abusing” the appraisal rights process in the Companies Act in a deal that scored Cilliers about R600,000.

It is almost unheard of for listed companies to release statements on the JSE news platform calling out individual shareholders’ actions. ..

