ARC Investments’ portfolio value stable despite bleak economy

While market conditions are uncertain, volatility is expected to remain high and persistent
The oversize effect of US dollar movements on developing markets is often overlooked, but the continent needs to find ways to reduce this impact to avoid future debt crises
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
The niche banking group says adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 20% and 27% higher in the 12-months to end-March 2023
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Putin and Zelensky weeks after the world’s second-largest economy proposed a 12-point de-escalation plan
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
If you enjoy pushing the boundaries of fashion and technology, the brand's Timecapsule NFT Collection and its Crypted community are made for you
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments, the empowered investment company founded by Patrice Motsepe, said the intrinsic value of its underlying portfolio remained more or less static in its financial first-half.
The JSE-listed investment holding company said the closing balance of its investment in the ARC Fund, a portfolio of companies that constitute the group’s only asset, increased by 0.2% to R13.272bn at end-December 2022, from R13.242bn at end-June 2022. The group’s intrinsic net asset value (INAV) per share decreased marginally by 1.7% to R9.88 per share, according to the firm’s results for the six-months to end-December that were published on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARC Investments’ portfolio value stable despite bleak economy
SA's floundering economy and ongoing load-shedding leave Patrice Motsepe’s investment vehicle’s private equity play treading water
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments, the empowered investment company founded by Patrice Motsepe, said the intrinsic value of its underlying portfolio remained more or less static in its financial first-half.
The JSE-listed investment holding company said the closing balance of its investment in the ARC Fund, a portfolio of companies that constitute the group’s only asset, increased by 0.2% to R13.272bn at end-December 2022, from R13.242bn at end-June 2022. The group’s intrinsic net asset value (INAV) per share decreased marginally by 1.7% to R9.88 per share, according to the firm’s results for the six-months to end-December that were published on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.