BrightRock targets greater independent financial adviser penetration

CEO and co-founder Schalk Malan says there is still ‘lots of gold in the mountain’ as the life insurer considers adding new financial services offerings

20 February 2023 - 19:54 Garth Theunissen

BrightRock, the life insurer that is being bought out entirely by Sanlam, is planning to make deeper inroads into the independent financial adviser market as it saddles up for an accelerated growth journey with its parent company.

BrightRock CEO Schalk Malan, who helped co-found the firm about a dining room table in 2011, says he sees the final integration of the company into the broader Sanlam group as an opportunity to consolidate their market share and push new business acquisition to number one in the sector...

