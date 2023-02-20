With US markets shut for a public holiday, non-US assets have received some respite from last week’s relentless pressure
Monday, February 20 2023
Several drown, homes and businesses under water and bridges and roads destroyed by heavy rains
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
The full dividend for 2022 will be about 60% smaller than 2022’s R80bn pay out
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Probe finds the main cables were not inspected or replaced, no load test or structural test was conducted and too many people were present on the bridge when it collapsed
Joburgers appear to be odd one out among local franchises, which wasn’t what would have been expected five years ago
It’s not easy but you will have to force yourself to move until it becomes routine
Guardrisk, a unit of JSE-listed Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, has been caught up in another misappropriated premiums scandal in which a company it subcontracted to collect client payments on its behalf allegedly ended up using the money for its own purposes.
Court papers show that FML Life collected insurance premiums to the value of R25.78m on behalf of Guardrisk between October 2018 and July 2019. Instead of paying the money over to Guardrisk, FML Life allegedly used the funds to cover its own business expenses, resulting in litigation that has ended up in the high court in Johannesburg...
Guardrisk caught up in another misappropriated premiums scandal
Company goes to the high court, accusing intermediary of not paying over premiums it collected
