Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
The Competition Commission’s raid on eight long-term insurers has drawn flak from the industry body representing many of the companies involved. But the market so far appears relatively indifferent to the “evidence gathering” exercise.
In the commission’s scope were BrightRock, Discovery, Bidvest Life, Hollard, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, PPS and Sanlam. These companies allegedly conspired to “fix the prices and/or trading conditions in respect of fees for investment products such as retirement annuity and premiums for risk-related products”, according to the commission...
INSURANCE PROBE
Fishing for answers from SA’s insurance firms
The market’s indifference to the Competition Commission’s dawn raid on these companies suggests that little is likely to come of it — for now
The Competition Commission's raid on eight long-term insurers has drawn flak from the industry body representing many of the companies involved. But the market so far appears relatively indifferent to the "evidence gathering" exercise.
In the commission's scope were BrightRock, Discovery, Bidvest Life, Hollard, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, PPS and Sanlam. These companies allegedly conspired to "fix the prices and/or trading conditions in respect of fees for investment products such as retirement annuity and premiums for risk-related products", according to the commission...
