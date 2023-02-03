Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
Sanlam says its deal with Capital Legacy, which will see it roll one of its fiduciary services units into the wills and estate planning business and take a 26% in the enlarged entity, will result in a “Tetris-like” fit that will benefit both companies.
The Bellville-headquartered financial services group announced the Capital Legacy deal in a voluntary statement to the JSE on Friday. The statement also revealed that it would be buying the remaining 38% shareholding in BrightRock, the life insurer in which it first invested in 2017...
Sanlam punts ‘Tetris-like’ fit with beefed up Capital Legacy interest
Sanlam has rolled a fiduciary unit into Capital Legacy and taken a 26% stake in the combined entity. It is also buying the rest of BrightRock
