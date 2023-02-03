Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam punts ‘Tetris-like’ fit with beefed up Capital Legacy interest

Sanlam has rolled a fiduciary unit into Capital Legacy and taken a 26% stake in the combined entity. It is also buying the rest of BrightRock

BL Premium
03 February 2023 - 09:47 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam says its deal with Capital Legacy, which will see it roll one of its fiduciary services units into the wills and estate planning business and take a 26% in the enlarged entity, will result in a “Tetris-like” fit that will benefit both companies.

The Bellville-headquartered financial services group announced the Capital Legacy deal in a voluntary statement to the JSE on Friday. The statement also revealed that it would be buying the remaining 38% shareholding in BrightRock, the life insurer in which it first invested in 2017...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.