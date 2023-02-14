Companies / Healthcare

Sanlam gets preliminary approval to buy controlling stake in AfroCentric

Total of 46.4% of AfroCentric’s shareholders back offer by Africa’s largest insurer

14 February 2023 - 19:10 Andries Mahlangu

Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam, which has offered to buy a  controlling stake in AfroCentric, said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approval from the latter’s shareholders.

Shareholders representing 46.4% of AfroCentric’s issued shares have backed the proposed deal, exceeding the required minimum share percentage of 36.9%. However, there are still other outstanding conditions to be fulfilled for the partial offer to be deemed wholly unconditional...

