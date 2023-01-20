Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
small-cap analyst Anthony Clark, the founder of Smalltalkdaily Research, has become a doyen of the SA investment landscape after almost 40 years covering the JSE.
Since arriving from the UK in 1996 he’s worked for Standard Bank Equities, Genbel Securities, BOE/Nedbank Securities, Barnard Jacobs Mellet, and also spent some time at BEE investment business Vunani Securities. For the past five years he’s been fully independent as the head of Smalltalkdaily Research. Consistently rated in the top five small- and mid-cap analysts by the FM since 2009, he sat down with Business Day to tell us about his background and how he turned his passion into a career...
Q&A: Meet Anthony Clark, the epitome of can-do
From humble beginnings, the Welsh-born, small- and medium-cap stocks analyst swapped London for SA in 1996 and says the country is stuck with him for good
