Features / Cover Story

hot stocks

Going slow on small caps

A mixed performance in this segment of the market last year has tempered the FM’s expectations for 2023. The focus is on diversification, steady performance and limited downside

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

After a spectacular 40%-plus return in 2021, the bar for the FM’s small-cap portfolio in 2022 was set intimidatingly high.

The local equity market was tough and tricky last year, and the segment endured a mixed performance overall. Officially, the JSE’s small-cap index crept up about 1.7% — better than the slight dip of the all share index, but still nothing to really write home about...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.