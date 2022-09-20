RMI expects drop of up to 22% in normalised earnings

The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Kwarteng plan risks further aggravating EU and could backfire spectacularly
DA calls for disbanding of ‘derailed’ National Energy Crisis Committee and replacing it with independent experts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
The owner of OUTsurance released the earnings guidance ahead of its annual results on Thursday
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
In the province of Gilan, police arrested 22 people for destroying public property, the deputy police commander says
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
The RS3 may be the junior member of the Audi RS tribe but it’s one of the most satisfying to drive
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), the investment holding company that owns OUTsurance, has advised shareholders to expect a drop in normalised earnings when it publishes its annual results later this week.
The holding company, which began unbundling its stakes in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan in 2021, said in a trading statement on Tuesday that normalised earnings for the year to end-June 2022 were expected to fall by between 12% and 22% to a range of between 180.5c and 203.6c. RMI regards normalised earnings, which excludes nonoperational items and accounting anomalies, as the key indicator of the group’s operational performance...
