Companies / Financial Services

RMI expects drop of up to 22% in normalised earnings

The owner of OUTsurance released the earnings guidance ahead of its annual results on Thursday

20 September 2022 - 11:26 Garth Theunissen

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), the investment holding company that owns OUTsurance, has advised shareholders to expect a drop in normalised earnings when it publishes its annual results later this week.

The holding company, which began unbundling its stakes in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan in 2021, said in a trading statement on Tuesday that normalised earnings for the year to end-June 2022 were expected to fall by between 12% and 22% to a range of between 180.5c and 203.6c. RMI regards normalised earnings, which excludes nonoperational items and accounting anomalies, as the key indicator of the group’s operational performance...

