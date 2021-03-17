Outsurance has settled most business interruption claims, says RMI
17 March 2021 - 20:10
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) said on Wednesday that majority-owned subsidiary Outsurance has largely settled its Covid-19 business interruption claims.
The latest development is likely to clear up uncertainty about the unlisted short-term insurance company while some of its competitors are under pressure to resolve the matter that has cost them billions of rand in settlement claims and reputational damage...
