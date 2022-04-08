Companies / Financial Services Regulators approve RMI’s unbundling of insurer stakes The financial services firm will proceed with its unbundling of stakes in Discovery and MMI later in April after getting the nod from regulators

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) has been given the green light from regulators to unbundle its 25% stake in Discovery and 26.8% share in Momentum Metropolitan.

The company announced on Friday on the stock exchange news service (Sens) that unbundling of its 167-million shares in Discovery and 401-million in Momentum is expected to be concluded later this month...