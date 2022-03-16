RMI to return R36bn to shareholders and to list OUTsurance

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) will return as much as R36bn to shareholders through ordinary and special dividends and will list its OUTsurance business in the next six to 12 months.

The investment company said on Wednesday that it was not able to find opportunities that met its expectations around asset quality, price and availability.

The details of the listing will be provided before the end of April.

“In many ways we are pleased to conclude that the best opportunity for RMI’s shareholders in the short-term insurance market lies in our very own, home-grown champion, OUTsurance,” CEO Herman Bosman said in a statement.

The latest developments followed the company’s decision to unbundle its 25% stake in Discovery and a 27.3% holding in Momentum Metropolitan in September as part of the portfolio shake-up. In December, it sold its entire shareholding in UK short-term insurer Hastings.

The options available in holding company RMI Investment Managers and the AlphaCode are under review, it said. AlphaCode is the fintech business arm of RMI.

“The 24-year partnership with RMI has enabled OUTsurance to establish itself as a large, independent business,” OUTsurance CEO Marthinus Visser said.

“Today’s announcement recognises the significant growth opportunity we have at OUTsurance and we’re committed to doing our best to maximise that for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

