Companies / Financial Services

RMI to return R36bn to shareholders and to list OUTsurance

The best opportunity for RMI’s shareholders in the short-term insurance market ‘lies in our very own, home-grown champion’, says CEO Herman Bosman

16 March 2022 - 08:53 Andries Mahlangu
RMB Holdings CEO Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
RMB Holdings CEO Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) will return as much as R36bn to shareholders through ordinary and special dividends and will list its OUTsurance business in the next six to 12 months.

The investment company said on Wednesday that it was not able to find opportunities that met its expectations around asset quality, price and availability.

The details of the listing will be provided before the end of April.

“In many ways we are pleased to conclude that the best opportunity for RMI’s shareholders in the short-term insurance market lies in our very own, home-grown champion, OUTsurance,” CEO Herman Bosman said in a statement.

The latest developments followed the company’s decision to unbundle its 25% stake in Discovery and a 27.3% holding in Momentum Metropolitan in September as part of the portfolio shake-up. In December, it sold its entire shareholding in UK short-term insurer Hastings.

The options available in holding company RMI Investment Managers and the AlphaCode are under review, it said. AlphaCode is the fintech business arm of RMI.

“The 24-year partnership with RMI has enabled OUTsurance to establish itself as a large, independent business,” OUTsurance CEO Marthinus Visser said.

“Today’s announcement recognises the significant growth opportunity we have at OUTsurance and we’re committed to doing our best to maximise that for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Unbundled RMI a windfall for investors

RMI’s unbundling is a windfall for investors, who now get pure access to Outsurance, the jewel in the crown
Money & Investing
5 months ago

RMB’s bet on Momentum and Discovery pays off

RMB covered its bases in backing both Momentum and Discovery. Today, they’re the only life offices in SA with a significant footprint in the health ...
Features
6 months ago

Remgro’s R3.7bn bet on fibre

The investment company will pour R3.7bn into a telecoms infrastructure firm to take advantage of soaring demand for fibre
News & Fox
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Prosus loses top spot on JSE equities list after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Old Mutual seeks to cushion Covid blows by ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Meta defends decision to kick GovChat off WhatsApp
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Indefinite grounding of flights is a huge blow, ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

RMI: cash flush and fancy free

Money & Investing

Unbundled RMI a windfall for investors

Money & Investing

RMI maps expansion beyond Africa after unbundling Discovery and Momentum

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.