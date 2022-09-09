×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings

The financial services group gave the earnings guidance in a further trading statement ahead of the publication of its annual results next week

BL Premium
09 September 2022 - 09:53 Garth Theunissen

FirstRand has advised shareholders that it expects per share earnings of 572.2c-596.1c when it releases its results for the year to end-June next week.

Financial results within that range would be an increase of 20%- 25% compared to the prior year, according to a further trading statement released by the Johannesburg-headquartered financial services group on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.