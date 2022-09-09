FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings

Oil benchmarks head for a weekly drop, with the market sliding this week to its lowest level since January
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Medical cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company targets a facility in Pretoria that produces cannabis and vaping products
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Kim Jong-un says legislation makes country’s nuclear status ‘irreversible’ and bars denuclearisation talks
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, ...
FirstRand has advised shareholders that it expects per share earnings of 572.2c-596.1c when it releases its results for the year to end-June next week.
Financial results within that range would be an increase of 20%- 25% compared to the prior year, according to a further trading statement released by the Johannesburg-headquartered financial services group on Friday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings
The financial services group gave the earnings guidance in a further trading statement ahead of the publication of its annual results next week
FirstRand has advised shareholders that it expects per share earnings of 572.2c-596.1c when it releases its results for the year to end-June next week.
Financial results within that range would be an increase of 20%- 25% compared to the prior year, according to a further trading statement released by the Johannesburg-headquartered financial services group on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.