Intengo Market, a digital corporate credit marketplace that was previously incubated by FirstRand-owned Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), is looking to revolutionise the way corporate debt instruments are issued and traded in SA and the rest of the continent.
The digital credit platform, which was only launched in October 2021, has been moved out of incubation phase under the auspices of FirstRand’s corporate and investment bank, RMB, and will now be run as a stand-alone business. Intengo Market also has its own newly appointed CEO in Ian Norden, an actuary by profession who was appointed to head up the platform at the beginning of August...
Intengo Market looks to revolutionise Africa’s corporate debt market
The digital platform has been moved out of its RMB incubation phase and will now run as a stand-alone business with its own CEO
Intengo Market, a digital corporate credit marketplace that was previously incubated by FirstRand-owned Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), is looking to revolutionise the way corporate debt instruments are issued and traded in SA and the rest of the continent.
The digital credit platform, which was only launched in October 2021, has been moved out of incubation phase under the auspices of FirstRand's corporate and investment bank, RMB, and will now be run as a stand-alone business. Intengo Market also has its own newly appointed CEO in Ian Norden, an actuary by profession who was appointed to head up the platform at the beginning of August...
