Users make contactless payments via smart devices
In a move likely to help SA’s traditional financial institutions to expand their digital offerings in a growing sea of competition from innovative financial technology (fintech) businesses, Google has launched its contactless payments system in SA.
This gives users the ability to make payments online and at physical stores without the need for a physical bank card...
Google Wallet app expected to give SA banks a digital lift
