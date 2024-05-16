Opinion

CARTOON: NHI’s empty coffer

16 May 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, May 16 2024
Thursday, May 16 2024

It’s war as Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

Trade union Solidarity and AfriForum the first opponents to set in motion their legal challenges
National
13 hours ago

Opposition parties slam signing of NHI Bill as ANC gimmick

It is unconstitutional and will not solve the widespread public health crisis, the DA says
Politics
8 hours ago

AfriForum and Solidarity bring legal challenges to NHI after bill signed into law

Legal challenges follow signing of bill by president
National
8 hours ago

WATCH: NHI law in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
National
8 hours ago

LUYANDA NJILO: Investors await clarity as NHI bill signed amid 200,000-bed deficit in hospitals

The central issue is how SA will finance the hefty annual price tag
Opinion
1 day ago
Wednesday, May 15 2024
Wednesday, May 15 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
LUYANDA NJILO: Investors await clarity as NHI ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Anglo horse has bolted — let it go ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Would you shop at Gordhan’s Shoprite?
Opinion / Letters
5.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Concerns about state of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.