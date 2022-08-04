×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank faces biggest greylist risk, RMB Morgan Stanley warns

SA’s potential addition to a list of nations with higher money-laundering and terrorist financing risk could hurt Standard Bank and Nedbank most

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 13:42 Garth Theunissen

RMB Morgan Stanley has named Standard Bank as the lender most at risk for potential negative effects that could flow from SA being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Paris-based FATF, an intergovernmental body that assesses countries’ ability to combat illicit financial activity, gave SA 18 months to tackle shortcomings in its ability to prevent financial crimes outlined in an evaluation report in October 2021. The one-year observation period for SA ends in October 2022, a deadline at which point the country must demonstrate progress in addressing its anti-money-laundering and terrorist financing shortcomings or risk being added to the greylist when FATF holds its follow-up review meeting in February 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.