Sasol appoints new CEO
Simon Baloyi to replace Fleetwood Grobler who will step down in April next year
17 November 2023 - 07:36
Chemicals and energy group Sasol has appointed insider Simon Baloyi as its new CEO who will take over from current CEO Fleetwood Grobler in April next year.
The company, valued at R146.8bn on the JSE, said in a brief announcement ahead of Friday’s AGM that Grobler will remain at the company as an executive adviser until the end of next year to ensure a smooth transition...
