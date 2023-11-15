NEWS ANALYSIS: Secunda the elephant in the room in Sasol’s bid to cut emissions
The coal-to-liquids plant accounts for 83.7% of the group’s scope 1 and 2 emissions
15 November 2023 - 05:00
Energy and chemicals major Sasol’s tough juggling act of reducing and ultimately eliminating its significant emissions while staying profitable and delivering superior returns for shareholders, will largely depend on what it does with its Secunda operations over the next few years.
Long Sasol’s cash cow, Secunda coal-to-liquids (CTL) is increasingly becoming a regulatory and responsible-investing headache for the group. As an organisation with a significant greenhouse gas emissions profile, stakeholders are breathing down Sasol’s neck to come up with a credible pathway to be carbon neutral by 2050...
