Sanlam Private Wealth bats for FirstRand
20 May 2024 - 05:00
Sanlam Private Wealth says based on its projections SA’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, is likely to sustain returns in the vicinity of 20% in the coming years.
Gary Davids, an investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth, said recently FirstRand offered a compelling mix of stability, growth potential and attractive returns, which made it a valuable addition to any diversified portfolio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.