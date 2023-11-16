TRACEY DAVIES: Restated, reviewed, missed: a 20-year timeline of Sasol’s climate commitments
The record shows a consistent inability of the energy company to meet its own objectives
16 November 2023 - 05:00
In early November, Just Share published an analysis of Sasol’s 2023 climate change report. Based entirely on Sasol’s own disclosures, the analysis highlights the energy company’s clear expressions of doubt that it would meet its much-vaunted decarbonisation target, set only in 2021, to reduce emissions from its chemicals and energy businesses by 30% by 2030.
Sasol responded by “reiterating” its commitment to the target and calling the analysis “misdirected” and “misleading”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.