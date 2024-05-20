Shell and partner ‘spent R1bn’ on Wild Coast project
Impact Oil and Gas tells Supreme Court of Appeal the investment was based on validity of exploration right
20 May 2024 - 05:00
British oil major Shell and its SA partner, Impact Oil and Gas, have told the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that just more than R1bn was already invested in their hunt for oil and gas off the Wild Coast, which was annulled by the high court in Makhanda in 2022 after a challenge by environmental groups.
The companies on Friday told the court that if the decision by the high court stands, it will deny the country billions of dollars in foreign direct investment and energy independence...
