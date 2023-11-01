HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

WATCH: Why a hotter Earth makes dirty air more dangerous

Doctors have told Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko that their lungs are no good. They’ve lived and worked in Secunda in Mpumalanga for many years, where factories have dirtied the air. And now climate change is worsening things

01 November 2023 - 16:56
by Este de Klerk, Jan Potgieter, Willem Pretorius, Mia Malan and Mohale Moloi
Sasol’s Secunda plant is the largest point source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere, experts say. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo
  • Secunda in Mpumalanga is “the largest source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere,” environmental researchers say.

  • Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko have lived and worked in the town for decades but now doctors have told them that their lungs are no good.

  • Fumes from factories in this area cover Secunda in a blanket of smog which experts say contain tiny pieces of heavy metals like arsenic and mercury. And now climate change is making things worse. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.