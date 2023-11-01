WATCH: Why a hotter Earth makes dirty air more dangerous
Doctors have told Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko that their lungs are no good. They’ve lived and worked in Secunda in Mpumalanga for many years, where factories have dirtied the air. And now climate change is worsening things
01 November 2023 - 16:56
byEste de Klerk, Jan Potgieter, Willem Pretorius, Mia Malan and Mohale Moloi
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
WATCH: Why a hotter Earth makes dirty air more dangerous
Doctors have told Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko that their lungs are no good. They’ve lived and worked in Secunda in Mpumalanga for many years, where factories have dirtied the air. And now climate change is worsening things
Secunda in Mpumalanga is “the largest source of carbon dioxide in the southern hemisphere,” environmental researchers say.
Khehla Mahlangu and Jeremiah Maseko have lived and worked in the town for decades but now doctors have told them that their lungs are no good.
Fumes from factories in this area cover Secunda in a blanket of smog which experts say contain tiny pieces of heavy metals like arsenic and mercury. And now climate change is making things worse.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
ALSO READ:
African countries recognise air pollution problem but needs solid plans
Eskom exceeds emission limits amid power crisis
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The struggle for a breath of fresh air
EDITORIAL: Sasol must clean up its act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Why our changing climate is bad for your health
TRACEY DAVIES: Beware big business in government
Will climate change make TB spread faster?
How the climate crisis affects Africa’s children
‘It’s bleak’: What a future with dirty water looks like
WATCH: What South Africa’s dirty water does to your health
TRACEY DAVIES: No clearing the (Joburg) air
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.