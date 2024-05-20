Iranian’s Raisi was a hardliner seen as potential successor to Khamenei

People lay flowers near pictures of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, during a vigil to pay tribute to him and other victims who died in a helicopter crash, outside the Iranian embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNAIWAN
Dubai — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed after his helicopter crashed in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.
The charred wreckage of the helicopter that crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.
Khamenei, who holds ultimate power with a final say on foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, said first vice-president Mohammad Mokhber would take over as interim president, the official Irna news agency reported.
“I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran,” Khamenei said in a statement. Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Khamenei.
Under the Islamic Republic’s constitution, a new presidential election must be held within 50 days.
Members of the UN Security Council pay respect to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before taking part in a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Footage from Iranian state television showed wreckage scattered on a foggy hillside, while separate images from Irna showed Red Crescent workers carrying a covered body on a stretcher. All those aboard the helicopter were killed, a senior Iranian official had said earlier.
Deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani was appointed as acting foreign minister after the death of Amirabdollahian, Irna said.
The crash comes amid growing dissent within Iran over an array of political, social and economic crises. Iran’s clerical rulers face international pressure over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme and its deepening military ties with Russia during the war in Ukraine.
Since Iran’s ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, provoking Israel’s assault on Gaza, conflagrations involving Iran-aligned groups have erupted throughout the Middle East.
Crash cause
A long “shadow war” between Iran and Israel broke into the open last month with tit-for-tat exchanges of drone and missile fire.
State media reported that images from the site showed the US-made Bell 212 helicopter slammed into a mountain peak, though there was no official word on the cause of the crash. The dead also included the governor of East Azerbaijan Province and a senior imam from Tabriz city.
An Israeli official said it was not involved in the crash. “It wasn’t us,” said the official, who requested anonymity.
The helicopter went down in Varzeqan region north of Tabriz, state news agency Irna reported, as Raisi returned from an official visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran’s northwest.
Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021, and since taking office has ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a bloody crackdown on antigovernment protests and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.
Messages of condolences poured in from Iran’s regional neighbours and allies, including the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Syria, SA, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq and Pakistan.
The presidency said in a statement President Cyril Ramaphosa was deeply saddened by the air disaster. “On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the government and people of the Islamic Republic.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Raisi “a true friend of Russia”, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply shocked and saddened”.
There was less reaction from Western capitals, though the EU and Japan expressed condolences.
Iran-backed militant group Hamas, fighting Israeli forces in Gaza with Tehran’s support, issued a statement expressing sympathy to the Iranian people for “this immense loss”.
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and the Houthi rebels in Yemen also issued statements praising Raisi and mourning his death.
Meanwhile, the exiled opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, described his death in a statement as a “monumental and irreparable strategic blow” to the Islamic Republic.
Rescue teams fought rain, blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in the early hours of Monday.
Searched mountainside
“With the discovery of the crash site, no signs of life have been detected among the helicopter’s passengers,” the head of Iran’s Red Crescent, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV.
Earlier, the national broadcaster had stopped all regular programming to show prayers being held for Raisi countrywide.
Video showed a rescue team, wearing bright jackets and head torches, huddled around a GPS device as they searched a pitch-black mountainside on foot.
In Iran’s dual political system, split between the clerical establishment and the government, it is Raisi’s 85-year-old mentor Khamenei, supreme leader since 1989, who holds decision-making power on all major policies.
For years, many have seen Raisi as a strong contender to succeed Khamenei, who has endorsed Raisi’s main policies. Raisi’s victory in a closely managed election in 2021 brought all branches of power under the control of hardliners, after eight years when the presidency had been held by pragmatist Hassan Rouhani and a nuclear deal negotiated with powers including Washington.
However, Raisi’s standing may have been dented by widespread protests against clerical rule after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, and a failure to turn around Iran’s economy, hamstrung by Western sanctions.
Raisi had been at the Azerbaijani border on Sunday to inaugurate the Qiz-Qalasi Dam, a joint project.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who said he had bid a “friendly farewell” to Raisi earlier in the day, had offered assistance in the rescue. With Staff Writer
