×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Shell enters battery storage deal in Australia

Proposed 500MW project will be built in New South Wales with Singapore-based firm AMPYR

14 October 2022 - 10:20 Renju Jose
Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Sydney — Shell Energy Australia, global oil and gas major Shell’s renewable energy business in the country, and AMPYR Australia signed an agreement to develop a battery energy storage system, the companies said on Friday.

The proposed 500MW battery project will be built in the central west region of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state, Singapore-based renewable energy firm AMPYR said.

The construction is expected to begin in the middle of next year, subject to all relevant approvals and financing.

Shell Energy will hold the rights to charge and dispatch energy once the project becomes operational, the companies said in a statement. They did not disclose the project’s cost.

"[This] will be one of the largest battery storage projects in NSW, contributing to the reliability of the national electricity market and further advancing Australia’s clean energy future,” AMPYR director Ben Salmon said.

The environmental impact statement of the battery energy storage system project is expected to be released for public consultation later this month.

In June, NSW had said it would invest A$1.2bn in new transmission lines over 10 years to speed up connections to the grid for new renewable energy projects as the state looks to shift to greener power.

Battery energy storage is essential for preventing blackouts — amid coal-fired plants being retired in Australia — as it can absorb energy during the day when prices are cheap and release the energy when wind and solar power are not available, typically when prices are higher.

Reuters

Shell buys Nigerian solar company Daystar

Oil company makes first acquisition of a power firm on the continent
News
2 weeks ago

Shell judgment highlights need for clarity in public consultation

Mining laws must be reconsidered to reflect the jurisprudence that has been developed by SA’s courts, writes Thomas Karberg.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

The French energy giant aims to secure supplies after Russia cut exports to Europe
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bumper paydays for FirstRand and FNB CEOs
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Grindrod plans to bulk up its strategic Matola ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Hulamin spikes on talk of US steps against Moscow
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: African Bank gets all approvals for ...
Companies

Related Articles

QatarEnergy boss in Namibia for talks on development of oil discoveries

World / Africa

Decision on $25bn gas line from Nigeria to Morocco to be taken next year

News

Shell hit by crumbling margins in chemicals and refining

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.