World / Africa

QatarEnergy boss in Namibia for talks on development of oil discoveries

Saad al-Kaabi wants to speed up development of two oil wells, but says deep offshore development is complicated

10 October 2022 - 21:25 Nyasha Nyaungwa
Minister of state for energy affairs and QatarEnergy CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, speaks in Doha, Qatar, March 26 2022. Picture: IBRAHIM AL-OMAR/REUTERS
Minister of state for energy affairs and QatarEnergy CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, speaks in Doha, Qatar, March 26 2022. Picture: IBRAHIM AL-OMAR/REUTERS

Windhoek — The head of QatarEnergy, who is also Qatar’s energy minister, said on Monday the company wants to speed up the development of two oil wells it discovered off the Namibian coast with joint venture partners earlier in 2022.

Saad al-Kaabi said drilling work is expected for 2023 to get a better understanding of deliverability and capacity, but did not indicate when the two oil finds will be brought into production.

QatarEnergy has a 30% interest in the Venus X1 while the field’s operator TotalEnergies has 40%, Impact Oil and Gas  (nearly half owned by Hosken Consolidated Investments) owns 20% and Namibia’s state-owned Namcor has 10%.

In the Graff-1 well, Shell and QatarEnergy each hold a 45% stake, while Namcor owns the remaining 10%.

The discoveries could make Namibia, a neighbour of Opec member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

The companies have not yet detailed the quantities found, but the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels, Namibia’s mines & energy minister said in September.

“We are trying to expedite that as fast as possible to ensure we can get the development finalised,” Al-Kaabi told reporters in Windhoek during a visit.

“These development always take years to develop, it’s not something that can be done very fast and this is deep offshore development, so it has its complications.”

Namibia’s energy minister Tom Alweendo told an oil conference in Dakar last month that the joint venture partners could start production in four years.

Reuters  

