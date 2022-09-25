×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Shell judgment highlights need for clarity in public consultation

Mining laws must be reconsidered to reflect the jurisprudence that has been developed by SA’s courts

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 08:42 Thomas Karberg

On September 1, Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge handed down a landmark judgment which cements the importance of public consultation in SA — and the potentially catastrophic consequences of improper consultation on businesses.

The ruling was deservedly welcomed in local and international media as an important victory for rural communities, informal rights holders and public interest groups alike, but it also underscores the need for legal certainty when it comes to public consultation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.