Companies

EU countries back law to check for forced labour

Lawmaker says the endorsement is a step towards justice for people and the planet

17 March 2024 - 14:28
by Philip Blenkinsop
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/JAKOBRADLGRUBER
Picture: 123RF/JAKOBRADLGRUBER

Brussels — European Union (EU) governments backed a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage after Italy switched sides.

A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries, making up 65% of the EU population, had been required for the corporate sustainability due diligence directive to proceed to a final vote in the European parliament, where lawmakers are expected to support it.

On Friday, 17 ambassadors from the 27 EU countries backed the law, with no votes against.

Belgium, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, had twice tried unsuccessfully to secure EU support for the law as Germany and other EU members, including Italy, abstained.

Rome referred to complex negotiations also involving a new law on packaging waste, about which Italy had expressed some reservations, saying the right balance had now been struck. That law too was cleared on Friday.

With its economy focused on smaller companies, it was also among countries pushing for them to be largely excluded from supply chain audits.

Campaign group Anti-Slavery International praised the EU’s commitment to tackling forced labour, which it said affected more than  20-million people around the world.

Lara Wolters, the EU lawmaker overseeing the law, said Friday’s endorsement was a step towards justice for people and the planet. Hubertus Heil, Germany’s centre-left labour minister, said he was also pleased.

Germany’s pro-business Free Democratic Party had led opposition, arguing it would burden business with excessive bureaucracy. Given it is part of the three-party governing coalition, it meant the government could not back the law.

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the law would be a major burden and was impractical. Lobby group BusinessEurope said European companies would be exposed to litigation and put at a disadvantage to their global competitors, potentially forced to pull out of markets.

Under the corporate sustainability due diligence directive, due to enter force in 2028, large companies in the EU will have to identify and take remedial action if they find their supply chains employ forced or child labour or damage the environment, such as through deforestation.

Fines for breaching the rules could be as much as 5% of a company’s global turnover.

Key to pushing the law through was a compromise on the definition of a ‘large company’.

The rules will apply to companies that have more than 1,000 employees and a net worldwide turnover above €450m ($489.9m). The previously proposed thresholds had been 500 employees and €150m.

The rules will be phased in over a year, initially applying to firms with more than 5,000 employees and €1.5bn turnover.

Reuters

EU regulator raises fresh concern over Boeing safety approvals

It says it will pull Boeing approval if lax standards are seen to be cause of crashes
Companies
3 days ago

EU close to adopting AI rules

The legislation will regulate generative AI models that are trained on large volumes of data to generate new content
World
4 days ago

EU calls for surge of aid to Gaza as famine looms

Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to avoid full-blown food crisis
World
3 days ago

Swedes crash-test safer front end designs

Chalmers University of Technology research is intended to find ways to protect car occupants and truck drivers
Life
3 days ago

Kristalina Georgieva gets support for second term

EU finance ministers have endorsed the managing director of the IMF
World
5 days ago

Romanian president to run for Nato leadership against Mark Rutte

Klaus Iohannis argues East European states need better representation in leadership roles
World
4 days ago

European Commission’s use of Microsoft software ‘breached privacy rules’

The EU privacy watchdog had ordered the commission to  halt data transfer to the US company
World
6 days ago

Big Tech rushes to comply with sweeping EU law

The Digital Markets Act is expected to reshape the global technology industry after decades of unfettered growth
Companies
1 week ago

EU may set retroactive tariffs for Chinese EVs

The European commission is carrying out an anti-subsidy investigation to determine whether to impose tariffs to protect EU producers
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Spar boss Angelo Swartz owns up to ‘strategic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sandton City owners fail in bid to stop ...
Companies / Property
3.
Toyota agrees to bumper pay hikes for workers
Companies
4.
Nedbank CIB lauded for being a sustainable ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
The story behind Old Mutual social media storm
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

EU close to adopting AI rules

World / Europe

EU regulator raises fresh concern over Boeing safety approvals

Companies

EU calls for surge of aid to Gaza as famine looms

World / Middle East

Kristalina Georgieva gets support for second term

World

Big Tech rushes to comply with sweeping EU law

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU may set retroactive tariffs for Chinese EVs

Life / Motoring

Apple nips and tucks its terms to meet EU tech rules

World

Regulator takes action against big banks manipulating capital rules

Companies / Financial Services

EU executive wants EIB to start funding defence projects

World / Europe

How West Bank’s IT firms are adapting to war

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.