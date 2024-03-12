World / Europe

Romanian president to run for Nato leadership against Mark Rutte

The US, Britain, France and Germany back outgoing Dutch leader Rutte as Nato’s chief

12 March 2024 - 19:38
by Luiza Ilie
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Picture: REUTERS
Bucharest — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he had decided to run for Nato’s leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In February, the US, Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the head of Nato, putting him in a strong position to win the leadership of the transatlantic alliance.

On Tuesday, however, Iohannis said he would compete for the post, arguing East European states needed better representation in Euro Atlantic leadership roles.

“The time has come for our country to take on greater responsibility within euroatlantic leadership structures,” he said.

“I think Nato needs to renew its outlook on its mission. Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution in Nato talks and decisions. With a balanced, strong and influential representation from this region the alliance will be able to make the best decisions to answer all member states' needs and concerns.”

Nato leaders are appointed by consensus, meaning all members must consent to a final decision. The alliance has 32 members after Sweden’s recent accession.

Diplomats have said Rutte was the only official candidate for the post in the behind-the-scenes contest, though some said Iohannis’ name had also been floated in informal discussions.

EU and Nato state Romania has raised defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country, which shares a 650km border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defence system and a permanent Nato battle group.

Reuters

