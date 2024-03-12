Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Picture: REUTERS
Bucharest — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he had decided to run for Nato’s leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
In February, the US, Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the head of Nato, putting him in a strong position to win the leadership of the transatlantic alliance.
On Tuesday, however, Iohannis said he would compete for the post, arguing East European states needed better representation in Euro Atlantic leadership roles.
“The time has come for our country to take on greater responsibility within euroatlantic leadership structures,” he said.
“I think Nato needs to renew its outlook on its mission. Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution in Nato talks and decisions. With a balanced, strong and influential representation from this region the alliance will be able to make the best decisions to answer all member states' needs and concerns.”
Nato leaders are appointed by consensus, meaning all members must consent to a final decision. The alliance has 32 members after Sweden’s recent accession.
Diplomats have said Rutte was the only official candidate for the post in the behind-the-scenes contest, though some said Iohannis’ name had also been floated in informal discussions.
EU and Nato state Romania has raised defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country, which shares a 650km border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defence system and a permanent Nato battle group.
Romanian president to run for Nato leadership against Mark Rutte
The US, Britain, France and Germany back outgoing Dutch leader Rutte as Nato’s chief
Bucharest — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he had decided to run for Nato’s leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
In February, the US, Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the head of Nato, putting him in a strong position to win the leadership of the transatlantic alliance.
On Tuesday, however, Iohannis said he would compete for the post, arguing East European states needed better representation in Euro Atlantic leadership roles.
“The time has come for our country to take on greater responsibility within euroatlantic leadership structures,” he said.
“I think Nato needs to renew its outlook on its mission. Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution in Nato talks and decisions. With a balanced, strong and influential representation from this region the alliance will be able to make the best decisions to answer all member states' needs and concerns.”
Nato leaders are appointed by consensus, meaning all members must consent to a final decision. The alliance has 32 members after Sweden’s recent accession.
Diplomats have said Rutte was the only official candidate for the post in the behind-the-scenes contest, though some said Iohannis’ name had also been floated in informal discussions.
EU and Nato state Romania has raised defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country, which shares a 650km border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defence system and a permanent Nato battle group.
Reuters
Ukraine and Red Sea conflicts see Europe enter uncharted waters
Albania’s Soviet-era airbase boosts Nato in Western Balkans
Sweden poised to join Nato as PM visits Washington
Germany dismisses Kremlin accusations as ‘disinformation war’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Victor Orban to meet Donald Trump, saying he hopes Joe Biden will go
Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war
EDITORIAL: Europe’s forgotten war
PETER APPS: Year of elections, especially in US, to shape Ukraine, Gaza and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.