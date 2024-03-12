World

Kristalina Georgieva gets support for second term

EU finance ministers have endorsed the managing director of the IMF

12 March 2024 - 14:12
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

Brussels — European Union (EU) finance ministers on Tuesday endorsed International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva for a second term at the helm of the lender of last resort.

Georgieva’s five-year term ends on September 30. Traditionally, European countries recommend the MD of the IMF and the US recommends the head of the World Bank.

“EU ministers agreed to jointly support Kristalina Georgieva for a second mandate as managing director of the IMF,” a spokesman for the Belgian EU presidency said.

There were no other candidates, EU officials said.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian national, is the second woman to head the IMF and the first person from an emerging market economy. She is the IMF’s 12th  managing director since its founding in 1944.

A self-described “eternal optimist”, Georgieva has led the lender through huge shocks to the global economy, from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic just months after she took office to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Georgieva drew criticism inside and outside the IMF early on for her push to include climate change as a factor in surveillance reports on member countries’ economies and her focus on emerging market and developing economies.

She has been instrumental in securing large loans for Ukraine, overseen a revamp of Argentina’s massive loan programme and worked steadily to help China embrace sovereign debt restructurings.

She also survived a personal challenge in 2021 when the IMF’s executive board expressed its full confidence in her after reviewing allegations that she pressured staff to alter data to favour China while working at the World Bank.

Reuters

IMF chief said to get nods all round for second term

Despite allegations of pro-Chinese moves at World Bank, Georgieva is lauded for her steady hand
Business
2 days ago

Africa’s debt expected to stay above pre-pandemic levels

Eight countries in debt distress and 13 may be at risk of debt distress
World
1 week ago

IMF urges G20 economies to rebuild fiscal buffers

MD Kristalina Georgieva says policymakers should boost domestic revenues and curb the rise of public debt
World
2 weeks ago

Yellen says Israel resuming tax revenue transfers to Palestinian Authority

US treasury secretary says money is flowing to bolster West Bank economy
World
2 weeks ago

Egypt loan package making progress amid Gaza and Red Sea pressures, says IMF

The country needs ‘very comprehensive’ support
World
2 weeks ago

SAM MKOKELI: South Africa is heading straight for the IMF

The country’s finances are in a parlous state, and we are galloping headlong towards a debt trap
Opinion
3 weeks ago

HILARY JOFFE: Two fixes for debt crisis, but only policy offers a permanent cure

Government debt expected to exceed R6-trillion in the next two years
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Senegal can navigate investor concern, says IMF

Postponement of poll plunged the country into crisis
World
3 weeks ago

Economists warn fiscal prudence is going off the rails

Enoch Godongwana could tap government’s cash resources and profits on foreign exchange reserves, but longer-term measures are required
Economy
3 weeks ago

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva expects global economic soft landing

Georgieva says interests rates will start coming down from about midyear
World
4 weeks ago

IMF says war and oil cuts will slow Middle East growth

Widening Gaza conflict could aggravate economic harm, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in ...
World / Europe
2.
Israel awaits confirmation Hamas military leader ...
World / Middle East
3.
Russia, China and Iran to hold warship drills in ...
World / Middle East
4.
Boeing whistle-blower found dead
World / Americas
5.
Joe Biden proposes higher taxes and spending in ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

IMF chief said to get nods all round for second term

Business

Bank of England appoints OECD’s Clare Lombardelli as deputy governor

World / Europe

IMF urges G20 economies to rebuild fiscal buffers

World

Egypt loan package making progress amid Gaza and Red Sea pressures, says IMF

World / Middle East

SAM MKOKELI: South Africa is heading straight for the IMF

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.