Destruction in Gaza. Picture: AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES
Brussels — Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to make up for supplies transported by trucks into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine, the EU’s top humanitarian aid official said on Thursday.
Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s humanitarian aid and crisis management chief, said land routes were the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get supplies into Gaza.
“There is a risk of famine,” Lenarcic told reporters. “We already have a very strong and credible indication that there are pockets of famine already in the Gaza Strip.”
Gaza has been effectively sealed off since Israel began its war with Hamas in response to the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel.
The UN estimates more than half a million of Gaza’s 2.3-million people are on the brink of starvation. UN agencies said earlier this month that child malnutrition levels were “particularly extreme” in the northern part of the enclave.
“What is needed is very clear: a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza and its distribution throughout Gaza,” said Lenarcic. “There is no meaningful substitute for land access... we call on Israel to open additional land crossings.”
Officials from the EU, the US, the UN, Britain, Cyprus, the UAE and Qatar said on Wednesday they held talks on setting up a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus as international pressure mounted on Israel to address the growing problem of hunger in the enclave.
A shipment organised by US-based charity World Central Kitchen carrying 200-million tonnes of aid set off from Cyprus to Gaza earlier this week.
EU calls for surge of aid to Gaza as famine looms
Janez Lenarcic urges Israel to boost land access to Gaza
Brussels — Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to make up for supplies transported by trucks into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine, the EU’s top humanitarian aid official said on Thursday.
Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s humanitarian aid and crisis management chief, said land routes were the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get supplies into Gaza.
“There is a risk of famine,” Lenarcic told reporters. “We already have a very strong and credible indication that there are pockets of famine already in the Gaza Strip.”
Gaza has been effectively sealed off since Israel began its war with Hamas in response to the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel.
The UN estimates more than half a million of Gaza’s 2.3-million people are on the brink of starvation. UN agencies said earlier this month that child malnutrition levels were “particularly extreme” in the northern part of the enclave.
“What is needed is very clear: a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza and its distribution throughout Gaza,” said Lenarcic. “There is no meaningful substitute for land access... we call on Israel to open additional land crossings.”
Officials from the EU, the US, the UN, Britain, Cyprus, the UAE and Qatar said on Wednesday they held talks on setting up a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus as international pressure mounted on Israel to address the growing problem of hunger in the enclave.
A shipment organised by US-based charity World Central Kitchen carrying 200-million tonnes of aid set off from Cyprus to Gaza earlier this week.
Reuters
Israeli troops accused of targeting aid seekers
Aid ship en route from Cyprus to Gaza
How West Bank’s IT firms are adapting to war
Israel awaits confirmation Hamas military leader killed in air strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.