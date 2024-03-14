World / Middle East

EU calls for surge of aid to Gaza as famine looms

Janez Lenarcic urges Israel to boost land access to Gaza

14 March 2024 - 16:08
by Gabriela Baczynska and Nette Noestlinger
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Destruction in Gaza. Picture: AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES
Destruction in Gaza. Picture: AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES

Brussels — Air drops and a maritime corridor will not be enough to make up for supplies transported by trucks into Gaza, where people are on the verge of famine, the EU’s top humanitarian aid official said on Thursday.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s humanitarian aid and crisis management chief, said land routes were the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to get supplies into Gaza.

“There is a risk of famine,” Lenarcic told reporters. “We already have a very strong and credible indication that there are pockets of famine already in the Gaza Strip.”

Gaza has been effectively sealed off since Israel began its war with Hamas in response to the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

The UN estimates more than half a million of Gaza’s 2.3-million people are on the brink of starvation. UN agencies said earlier this month that child malnutrition levels were “particularly extreme” in the northern part of the enclave.

“What is needed is very clear: a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza and its distribution throughout Gaza,” said Lenarcic. “There is no meaningful substitute for land access... we call on Israel to open additional land crossings.”

Officials from the EU, the US, the UN, Britain, Cyprus, the UAE and Qatar said on Wednesday they held talks on setting up a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus as international pressure mounted on Israel to address the growing problem of hunger in the enclave.

A shipment organised by US-based charity World Central Kitchen carrying 200-million tonnes of aid set off from Cyprus to Gaza earlier this week.

Reuters

Israeli troops accused of targeting aid seekers

Palestinian health officials say Israeli fire kills six Gazans awaiting aid trucks
World
1 hour ago

Aid ship en route from Cyprus to Gaza

Pilot project opens new route to deliver food to starving Palestinians
World
2 days ago

How West Bank’s IT firms are adapting to war

There is hope the tech sector can buck the wider trend of economic slowdown across the Palestinian territories
Life
12 hours ago

Israel awaits confirmation Hamas military leader killed in air strike

Marwan Issa was on Israel’s most wanted list and helped plan the October 7 attack
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Geert Wilders drops bid to be Netherlands prime ...
World / Europe
2.
Vladimir Putin warns the West: Russia is ready ...
World / Europe
3.
Biden and Trump get their parties’ nominations
World
4.
Ukraine drones hit Rosneft refinery in second day ...
World / Europe
5.
Senegalese supporters of jailed candidate Faye ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.